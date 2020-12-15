UrduPoint.com
17 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 10:04 PM

17 stolen motorcycles recovered in Rawalpindi

Police have busted two members of a gang and recovered 17 stolen motorcycles from their possession in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have busted two members of a gang and recovered 17 stolen motorcycles from their possession in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

Kalar Syedan police arrested Khurrum Shahzad and Osama Khan and recovered 17 stolen motorcycles from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) appreciating the performance of the officials saidthere was a dire need to take stringent action against such anti social elements.

More Stories From Pakistan

