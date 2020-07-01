17 sugar hoarders fined in Lahore

The City District Administration on Tuesday imposed Rs 54,500 fine on 17 hoarders for selling sugar at higher than the government fixed rate of Rs 70 per kilogram

The price control magistrates, during the crackdown on sugar hoarders, checked sugar prices at 315 shops and found 52 violations.

Seventeen cases were registered against profiteers.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal, the Price Control Magistrates are conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of commodities on government announced rates.