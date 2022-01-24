UrduPoint.com

17 Suspects Arrested During Search Operation In Tarnol

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 08:30 PM

17 suspects arrested during search operation in Tarnol

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 17 suspects were taken into custody by the capital police while seven vehicles and 17 motorbikes without document were shifted to police station during a massive search and combing operation conducted in limits of Tarnol police station.

A search operation was conducted in different area of Tarnol on the direction of IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in which officials participated under the supervision of SP Saddar Zone Tasawwar Iqbal, said a news release on Monday.

During the search operation 17 suspects were shifted to police station for verification and after verification 10 person's were released. During the search operation, 70 houses, 28 shops and 215 persons were searched; seven vehicles and 17 motorbikes without document were shifted to police station.

IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that the purpose of the search operation was to tighten the noose around the criminals.

