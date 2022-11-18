17 suspects including facilitators arrested, arms recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) ::In a targeted operation in Shaheed Banda area of Jerma here on Friday, Kohat police arrested 17 suspects including 6 criminals and four facilitators of the proclaimed offenders.

According to Kohat police spokesman, during the operation, arms and ammunition including two Kalashnikovs, four pistols, one rifle and hundreds of cartridges were also recovered.

The operation headed by SHO Jerma, Saifullah and In-charge Rescue 15 Faizullah was jointly conducted by the police and Elite Force. All the arrested accused were shifted to Jerma police station for interrogation.

Cases have also been registered against those possessing illegal weapons.