UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Teachers Served Notices In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:39 PM

17 teachers served notices in Faisalabad

The education department served explanation notices to 17 teachers including Headmistress of Government Girls High School Malikpur

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The education department served explanation notices to 17 teachers including Headmistress of Government Girls High School Malikpur.

According to official sources, Chief Executive Officer (CEO),District Education Authority (DEA) Ali Ahmed Syan on Monday paid surprise visit to the school and found 17 teachers including Headmistress come late on their duty.

Upon it the CEO issued explanation notices on the spot.

The CEO also inspected science laboratory and expressed his displeasure over indiscipline and sought reply in this regard.

Related Topics

Education Visit Government

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

1 hour ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

3 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

3 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

3 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.