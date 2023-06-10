UrduPoint.com

17 Temporary Animal Sale Points Set Up In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM

17 temporary animal sale points set up in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration has set up 17 makeshift and 15 permanent points for sale of sacrificial animals across the district to facilitate sellers and buyers on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha.

Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti told APP here on Saturday that the Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Committee had already set up 14 cattle markets in the division which would remain functional for 24 hours from June 21 to 28 ahead of Eidul Azha.

The commissioner said that temporary cattle sale points had been set up near urban areas for the convenience of people. He said that all arrangements had been finalised in this regard.

Related Topics

Punjab Sale Sargodha June Market All From

Recent Stories

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finl ..

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

42 minutes ago
 More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine com ..

More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine community in country in presence ..

52 minutes ago
 Interior Minister inaugurates online passport rene ..

Interior Minister inaugurates online passport renewal counter

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to develop and test new technolog ..

3 hours ago
 Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Gov ..

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Governor officially takes office

4 hours ago
 4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving ..

4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.