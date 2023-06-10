17 temporary animal sale points set up in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration has set up 17 makeshift and 15 permanent points for sale of sacrificial animals across the district to facilitate sellers and buyers on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha.

Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti told APP here on Saturday that the Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Committee had already set up 14 cattle markets in the division which would remain functional for 24 hours from June 21 to 28 ahead of Eidul Azha.

The commissioner said that temporary cattle sale points had been set up near urban areas for the convenience of people. He said that all arrangements had been finalised in this regard.