17-ton Food Items Dispatched Reach China For Pakistani Students

17-ton food items dispatched reach China for Pakistani students

The 17-tonnes of cooked food items dispatched for Pakistani students based in Wuhan has reached China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The 17-tonnes of cooked food items dispatched for Pakistani students based in Wuhan has reached China.

The government of Pakistan had sent ready-to-eat food to Pakistani students in China where the aircraft left from Islamabad this morning with ready meals, said spokesman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The aircraft dispatching the food items would bring medical equipment to cope with coronavirus outbreak, he added.

Ministry for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development had handed over a cheque of Rs21.5 million to the chairman NDMA for providing meals to Pakistani students.

More Stories From Pakistan

