17 vehicle lifters arrested, 58 motorcycles recovered during August

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Anti Vehicle Lifting Squads claimed to have arrested 17 vehicle lifters

and recovered 58 stolen and snatched motorcycles from their possession

during August 2024.

Giving details, a police spokesman said here on Monday that Incharge

CIA Syed Ghulam Abbas Shah along with his team nabbed members of

Imran Tiwana gang including ring leader Imran Javed, Pervaiz Iqbal,

Muhammad Waqar and Muhammad Sardar and recovered 14 motorcycles

and Rs1.6 million in cash from their possession.

Similarly, four members of Ali Haidar gang including ring leader Ali Haidar,

Azeem alias Jeemi, Faizan and Ali Raza were also arrested along with

9 motorcycles, Rs 990,000 in cash and illicit weapons.

The police arrested

two members of Bilal gang identified as ring leader Bilal Yaqoob and Haq

Nawaz, residents of Dhuddiwala and recovered 11 motorcycles and

Rs 750,000 in cash from their possession.

The police also nabbed Babar gang by arresting its 4 members including

ring leader Babar Hussain, Hamza alias Talha, Sagheer Ahmad and Zeeshan

along with 11 motorcycles and Rs 800,000 while 13 motorcycles and cash

of Rs1,245,000 were recovered from Azhari gang by arresting its ring leader

Azhar Abbas and his two accomplices Luqman alias Sunny and Aftab,

spokesman added.