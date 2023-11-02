Open Menu

17 Vehicles Impounded Over Smoke Emitting

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2023 | 05:10 PM

17 vehicles impounded over smoke emitting

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) District administration launched a crackdown against commercial vehicles and impounded 17 vehicles for smoke emitting and sans fitness certificates.

The transport teams led by Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Mohsin Nisar raided at general bus stand and Vehari chowk to check commercial vehicles.

The challans of 36 vehicles were made and Rs 87,000 fine was imposed on commercial vehicles and transport companies.

Mohsin said that DC has given a special task to the transport department to curb smog. He further said that the smoke-emitting vehicles would be used to off-road.

He said that strict action was being taken over violation of route permits and added that a crackdown against illegal bus and wagon stands also be launched soon.

APP/sak

