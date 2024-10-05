17 Vehicles Seized, 14 Fined Rs 140,000 For Causing Smog
Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Seventeen vehicles were impounded for causing environmental pollution and 14 others fined Rs 140,000 collectively during the last 24 hours, in the Lahore district.
Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza told the media on Saturday that nine vehicles were also ticketed for lacking fitness certificates and being in poor condition.
The administration is encouraging residents to actively participate in addressing this issue by reporting any complaints related to smog and environmental pollution.
Complaints can be submitted through the Green Punjab App or by calling the dedicated helpline at 1373. For further concerns regarding smoke-emitting vehicles and transportation issues, citizens can also reach out via WhatsApp at 03210980980.
The deputy commissioner emphasized the importance of community involvement, urging the public to take an active role in the fight against smog to improve air quality and protect the environment.
