17 volunteers dismissed over negligence, corruption charges in Sragodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :DPO Sargodha has dismissed 17 volunteers over negligence, misconduct and corruption charges.

Police sources said Monday that on receiving complaints regarding involvement of the volunteer's involvement in criminal activities, having contacts with criminals, corruption activities and vilifying the police department.

The DPO Sargodha Ammara Ather has dismissed 17 volunteers belong to Sillanwali, Kotmomin, Bhagtanwala, Bherra, Jhaverian, Sahiwal, Atta Shaheed, Kotmomin, Jhaal Chakian police stations district Sargodha.

They were included; Sajid, Afzaal, Sikandar Hayat, Ejaz, Ghulam Murtaza, Naeem, Zulfiqar, Ghulam Sajjad, Akhtar Sajjad, Lal Hussain, Muhammad Javed and others. .