17 Women Among 47 Presently Staying In Shelter Homes In Dir Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 08:48 PM

The district administration of Dir Lower has established three shelters homes in line with the decision of the KP government to provide shelter to the poor and deserving people for the night along with the food

LOWER DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration of Dir Lower has established three shelters homes in line with the decision of the KP government to provide shelter to the poor and deserving people for the night along with the food.

A statement issued Deputy Commissioner office stated that the three shelter homes setup in the district were sufficient to cater to the need of sixty people. Presently there are fortyseven (47) peopke in these homes including seventeen females who are provided shelter, meals, clean drinking water and facility of Washroom.

Many of the villages and surroundings in Dir district are covered with snow which dropped the mercury to alamring level in some parts of the district with freezing termparature.

