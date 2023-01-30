UrduPoint.com

17 Worshipers Martyred, Over 60 Injured In Peshawar Police Line Mosque Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 03:30 PM

17 worshipers martyred, over 60 injured in Peshawar Police Line mosque blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 17 worshippers, including policemen, were killed and over 60 injured in a massive blast, apparently a suicide attack, here at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines mosque on Monday.

Seventeen dead bodies and over 60 injured were brought to the Lady Reading Hospital, where the condition of 13 wounded was critical, the police and LRH spokesmen confirmed.

The police said the blast occurred in the front row of the worshipers offering the Zuhar (afternoon) prayer and it was so powerful that the front portion of the mosque was razed to the ground.

The people in a large number thronged the hospital to inquire about the health of their loved ones and donate blood.

The LRH spokesman, however, urged the families to avoid rushing into the hospital wards so that quick treatment should be provided to the injured.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department imposed emergency in all three major hospitals of Peshawar.

KP Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, meanwhile, strongly condemned the blast and directed the hospital administrations to provide the best treatment to the victims. He also prayed for eternal peace to the martyred and fortitude for their families, besides early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Suicide Attack Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Reading Prayer Mosque All Best Blood

Recent Stories

UAE President&#039;s visit to Pakistan postponed

UAE President&#039;s visit to Pakistan postponed

1 hour ago
 Naughty Boy announced as the Executive Producer fo ..

Naughty Boy announced as the Executive Producer for Peshawar Zalmi’s Main Anth ..

1 hour ago
 Official meeting marking the announcement of 2023 ..

Official meeting marking the announcement of 2023 as a "International Year of Di ..

1 hour ago
 Statement Of The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Tu ..

Statement Of The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Turkmenistan

1 hour ago
 The attack on Iranian defence installations in Isf ..

The attack on Iranian defence installations in Isfahan is a matter of concern fo ..

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz's schedule of countrywide organizatio ..

Maryam Nawaz's schedule of countrywide organizational visits released

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.