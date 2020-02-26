17-year-old youth dies during attack of lions in Safari Park Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) A 17-year-old youth was killed during attack of lions in Lahore Safari Park.As per media reports, the victim identified as Bilal, 17, resident of nearby village of Lahore was entered in Safari park after jumping grid in order to cut fodder for buffalos when lions present there attacked at him.

As a result he died on the spotHeavy contingent of Police and administration of Safari Park reached the scene and started investigation.Sources said that the victim youth went missing for the last two days, whose search was also being conducted, however when lions were given food, remaining of the youth found from there.