17 Years Girl Abducted In Wah Cantt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2024 | 11:10 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) A 17-year-old girl was abducted by unknown persons within the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station on Sunday.
According to police sources, Zetoon Bibi has reported to the police that her daughter, who works for a private company, was going to work when an unknown person abducted her.
Police registered a case and launched search operation to recover the abducted girl.
APP/ajq/378
