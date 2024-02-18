Open Menu

17 Years On, India Denying Justice To Families Of Samjhauta Express Attack Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2024 | 01:10 PM

17 years on, India denying justice to families of Samjhauta Express attack victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Despite the lapse of 17 years, the Indian government continues to deny justice to the families of victims of the Samjhauta Express terrorist attack despite the availability of evidence.

On February 18, 2007, 68 persons, mostly Pakistanis, were killed in bomb blasts in Samjhauta Express, a cross-border train service between Pakistan and India, said a report released, on Sunday by Kashmir Media Service. The report maintained that the bombs were planted by Hindutva terrorists with the connivance of Indian secret agencies.

The report deplored that the Indian government continues to deny justice to the families of victims of the heinous act despite the availability of evidence. It said that the bombs were planted by Hindutva terrorists in connivance with the Indian secret agencies to malign Pakistan.

The report maintained that the acquittal of those involved in blasts showed Hindutva extremists enjoy impunity under Modi-led BJP/RSS/VHP and Bajrang Dal govt in India and that the Indian court decision in this regard was a reflection of Indian state policy to protect the Hindutva terrorists.

Despite the passage of 17 years, families of victims of the Samjhauta Express terrorist attack still await justice while the Indian court acquitted four culprits involved in the Samjhauta Express blast owing to their Hindutva connections

The Samjhauta Express bombing was a false flag operation aimed at maligning Pakistan while the Indian secret agencies like RAW have staged several Samjhauta Express blasts like false flag ops to defame Pakistan.

The international community and peace-loving countries must realize that the RSS-backed Hindutva BJP government is a threat to global and regional peace.

It deplored that the Indian court acquitted four Hindu terrorists despite having evidence of their involvement in the heinous act, adding the court acquitted four culprits owing to their Hindutva connections. It pointed out that the court decision came even after a Hindu extremist leader and affiliated with RSS, Swami Aseeman and confession during the investigations of having been a part of the incident.

The report maintained that acquittal of those involved in blasts showed Hindu extremists enjoy impunity under Modi-led fascist Indian government and that the court decision in this regard was a reflection of Indian state policy to protect Hindu terrorists.

It lamented that Indian agencies had blamed a Pakistan-based group despite seeing a clear Hindutva link to the Samjhauta blast.

The report said that Samjhauta Express bombing was a false flag operation aimed at maligning Pakistan. It pointed out that the Indian secret agencies had staged several Samjhauta Express blasts like false flag operations to defame Pakistan, adding the world must realize that the RSS-backed fascist BJP regime is a threat to global peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Terrorist World February Sunday Media Government Court

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

13 hours ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

13 hours ago
 Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

14 hours ago
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

14 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

14 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

14 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

14 hours ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

14 hours ago
 Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations ..

Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan