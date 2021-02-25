UrduPoint.com
170 Confirmed Cases Of Dengue Recorded In Sindh This Year: Minister Told

Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 170 confirmed cases of dengue recorded in the current year across Sindh, that include highest occurrence with 155 cases reported in Karachi while six cases were reported in Hyderabad, five in Sukkur and one each in Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad.

This was told by Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Sindh, Dr. Azra Pechuho, in a meeting on the spread and prevention of Vector Borne Diseases (VBDs) in the province, said a statement.

The meeting focused on reviewing the number of cases of dengue, malaria and leishmaniasis and the needs and requirements of the areas with rising numbers of reported cases for each.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Health, Dr. Kazim Jatoi, DG Health Sindh, Dr. Irshad Memon, and Deputy DG Health Services, Dr. Mehmood Iqbal.

The participants of the meeting were told that currently 1125 fully functional public diagnostic facilities can test against VBD's.

The Health Minister prioritized the monitoring and containment regarding dengue hot spots in the province, while all DHO's were advised to utilize public and private diagnostic facilities to communicate all the details of the reported dengue cases to the Sindh Health Department.

Lady Health Workers efforts will be employed to take measures to safeguard against and monitor the spread of dengue.

It was further noted that larvae for dengue thrives in badly constructed buildings and tyre shops so special precautions must be enforced therein.

The Health minister also advised officials to lead awareness campaigns regarding dengue and other vector borne diseases.

The areas that are hotspots of VBDs in the province must be provided with mosquito extermination sprays and repellents to curb further infections.

From 2019 to 2020 the ratio of malaria infections increased by 13 percent. Karachi had the highest instances of reported cases for both malaria and dengue, in the east district.

It was also discussed in the meeting that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had 30,000 recorded cases of Leishmaniasis, a type of VBD transferred from a mosquito type fly, usually found in mountainous and desert regions.

It was told that the highest cases for leishmaniasis were recorded in Sindh at Jacobabad which are 321. Jamshoro and Tharparkar also had a few reported cases.

The Health Minister also decreed that protective and preventative measures against this virus must be taken immediately and it was advised that 30,000 injections of Antimoniate Meglumine be procured in preparation in the instance of any influx in its cases.

It was further discussed that the Global Fund (against malaria) facilities would be reduced from 13 to 8 to focus on the regions with the highest cases of VBDs reported.

The Health Minister also advised the Secretary of Health to document the participation efforts of the Global Fund in order to ensure transparency.

