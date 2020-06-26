UrduPoint.com
170 More Corona Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

170 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :About 170 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 10116 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 99855 people were screened for the virus till June 26, out of which 170 more were reported positive.

As many as 3768 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 113 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

