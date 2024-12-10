Open Menu

170 Pakistani Pilgrims Moved From Syria To Lebanon As Evacuation Efforts Intensify: Senator Irfan Siddiqui

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 11:10 PM

170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensify: Senator Irfan Siddiqui

The Foreign Office has informed the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs that urgent measures are being implemented to evacuate Pakistanis stranded in Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Foreign Office has informed the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs that urgent measures are being implemented to evacuate Pakistanis stranded in Syria.

As part of these efforts, 170 out of 180 Pakistani pilgrims have already been transported from Syria to Lebanon.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Parliamentary Party Leader of PML-N in the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, made the announcement in a statement on ‘X’.

The committee was also informed that over 700 Pakistani families currently reside in Syria, and necessary assistance is being provided to those who reach out for help. The committee was reassured that the Pakistani embassy, with its twelve staff members, is fully operational and safe.

Following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s communication with the Lebanese prime minister, the Lebanese government has started issuing visas at the border, with individuals being transported to Beirut by bus.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has discussed the safety of Pakistanis with the Turkish Foreign Minister.

The prime minister has also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to arrange special flights to bring Pakistanis back from Beirut.

The Senate Standing Committee praised the efforts of the government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, directing them to closely monitor the evolving situation in Syria and make every effort to ensure the evacuation and safety of Pakistanis.

