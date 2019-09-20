170 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 170 power pilferers throughout the South Punjab on Friday

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 310,000 units, an Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 5.5 million was imposed on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against six of them on charges of tampering with meters.