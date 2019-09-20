UrduPoint.com
170 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:41 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 170 power pilferers throughout the South Punjab on Friday.

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 310,000 units, an Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 5.5 million was imposed on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against six of them on charges of tampering with meters.

