UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

170 Power-pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 06:57 PM

170 power-pilferers caught in south Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 170 power pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, a Mepco official said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 170 power pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, a Mepco official said on Saturday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 241,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 4.4 million was imposed as fine on power-pilferers while FIRs were got registered against six of them on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million

Recent Stories

Afghan Presidential Election Ends, Vote Counting B ..

55 seconds ago

Dacoit tortured, handed over to police in Faisalab ..

56 seconds ago

China Open tennis results

58 seconds ago

Sabalenka beats Riske in WTA Wuhan final

1 minute ago

Police Use Water Cannon, Tear Gas to Disperse Prot ..

5 minutes ago

Patwari suspended for malpractice in disbursement ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.