170 power-pilferers caught in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 170 power pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, a Mepco official said on Saturday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 241,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 4.4 million was imposed as fine on power-pilferers while FIRs were got registered against six of them on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.