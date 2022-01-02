UrduPoint.com

170 Profiteers Arrested; 1.4 Million Fines Imposed

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2022 | 01:10 PM

170 profiteers arrested; 1.4 million fines imposed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Under a special campaign launched by Rawalpindi district administration against profiteering and hoarding, fines amounting to over 1.4 million were imposed while 170 violators were arrested.

According to a district administration spokesman, strict measures were being taken against profiteers and hoarding.

He informed that 170 profiteers were arrested in the district during special campaign launched in December against the violators.

11 First Information Reports were also lodged besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs 1.4 million on the rules violators.

He said the Assistant Commissioners had been directed to continue their raids to control the prices of food items.

He informed that the administration was conducting raids against hoarders and profiteers and strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the violators.

He said fines were imposed on the violators in seven tehsils of the Rawalpindi district during December.

The administration had constituted teams to check profiteering, hoarding and rate lists of daily use items while on the recommendations of the teams, several cases were also registered.

Those found violating the law were arrested while those found profiteering, violating hygiene standards were also issued warnings.

/395

Related Topics

Rawalpindi December Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

5 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

13 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

13 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

13 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.