170 Sikh Yatrees Arrive In Lahore For Jore Mela

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Around 170 Sikh yatrees from India arrived in Lahore on Thursday through Wagah Border crossing to attend the 417th celebrations of the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Ji (Jore Mela).

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Additional Secretary Rana Shahid Saleem, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Amir Singh and others received the yatrees warmly.

Speaking on the occasion, Party leader of Sikh yatrees Sardar Gurbachan Singh said that Pakistan was their second home for Sikhs living in all around the world and no one could stop them from visiting the country. "We are feeling happiness after reaching here" he added. He thanked the government and ETPB for best arrangements for the yatrees.

Additional Secretary shrines Rana Shahid said that Pakistan was a sacred place for Sikh community, adding that protection of the life and property of Sikh yatrees was our first priority. On the directions of ETPB Chairman, Rana Shahid said that the trust board would provide all facilities free of cost including security, accommodation, food and transport.

Later, the Sikh yatrees went to Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassan Abdal through buses. The main ceremony of the celebrations would be held at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on June 16 (Friday). The yatrees would also visit Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, Gurudwara Sacha Sauda and Kartarpur Narowal and perform their rituals. The Sikh yatrees would return home on June 17.

