170 trainees passe out at Police Training Centre

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The 51st batch of 170 new recruits of Sindh Police was passed out Friday here at the Police Training Centre.

Mr. Nasir Aftab sahab DIG Larkana range was the chief guest on this occasion, while Hafeez Mangnejo, Principal Police Training Centre Larkana and Mr Ali Anwer Khan Luhar, Mayor of Larkana were also present.