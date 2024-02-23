170 Trainees Passe Out At Police Training Centre
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The 51st batch of 170 new recruits of Sindh Police was passed out Friday here at the Police Training Centre.
Mr. Nasir Aftab sahab DIG Larkana range was the chief guest on this occasion, while Hafeez Mangnejo, Principal Police Training Centre Larkana and Mr Ali Anwer Khan Luhar, Mayor of Larkana were also present.
Recent Stories
HBL 2023 profit rises to a record Rs 114 billion, up 47%, with a focus on Agricu ..
Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts
Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath
New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled
Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS
JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan envoy meets Timor-Leste PM; bilateral ties discussed2 minutes ago
-
FESCO releases 28,116 single-phase meters2 minutes ago
-
ICU, EOC agree to jointly work for polio eradication2 minutes ago
-
6-days training workshop on impact evaluation of public sector projects2 minutes ago
-
‘India using rape of women as a weapon of war to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle’2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan must not miss ‘Green Hydrogen’ revolution in just energy transition: Experts12 minutes ago
-
SFA ,revenue department team pays surprise visit to milk shops12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner pays visit to Children Complex to review healthcare facilities12 minutes ago
-
Two bodies found in Hawke's Bay area22 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on Peshawar, Hattar-Wah grids notified22 minutes ago
-
IESSI hosts free medical camp for ICTl's brick kiln community22 minutes ago
-
Week-long anti-polio drive to starts in Sindh from Monday22 minutes ago