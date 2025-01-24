Open Menu

170 Vehicles Of Tinted Classes Removed In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM

170 vehicles of tinted classes removed in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) District administration on Friday removed tinted classes of 170 vehicles during operation in different areas of Quetta City.

According to the details, Assistant Commissioner (City) Captain (retd) Abdullah Bin Arif along with the police team conducted operations at Darakhshan Check Post and took into custody 4 big buses, 30 motorcycles, 12 vehicles and 8 IS wagons after founding them without legal documents during checking.

In another operation, Assistant Commissioner (Kachlak) Bahadur Khan along with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abid Bukhari removed the tinted classes of 100 vehicles during operations at Mian Ghandi location.

During the operations, 41 motorcycles, 16 vehicles were seized and several vehicles and people riding motorcycles were also checked.

