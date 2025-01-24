170 Vehicles Of Tinted Classes Removed In Quetta
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) District administration on Friday removed tinted classes of 170 vehicles during operation in different areas of Quetta City.
According to the details, Assistant Commissioner (City) Captain (retd) Abdullah Bin Arif along with the police team conducted operations at Darakhshan Check Post and took into custody 4 big buses, 30 motorcycles, 12 vehicles and 8 IS wagons after founding them without legal documents during checking.
In another operation, Assistant Commissioner (Kachlak) Bahadur Khan along with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abid Bukhari removed the tinted classes of 100 vehicles during operations at Mian Ghandi location.
During the operations, 41 motorcycles, 16 vehicles were seized and several vehicles and people riding motorcycles were also checked.
Recent Stories
ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year
Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral
ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at Cairo International Book Fair
Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan
Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival
Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria
UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Paraguay's Deputy Minister of For ..
OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank
UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin
Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..
MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cold and dry weather to persist across Pakistan: PMD25 seconds ago
-
170 vehicles of tinted classes removed in Quetta27 seconds ago
-
Necessary steps underway to provide clean environment to Lahorites28 seconds ago
-
Alia Hamza moves IHC for cases details33 seconds ago
-
Minister directs steps to address staff shortage in colleges10 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes heavy fines to chicken suppliers20 minutes ago
-
Junaid Akbar unanimously elected Chairman of PAC20 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on fake pesticides, spurious fertilizers underway21 minutes ago
-
IHC directs authorities to ensure appearance of under-trial accused before trial courts21 minutes ago
-
Meeting held on security arrangements for foreign workers in Hazara30 minutes ago
-
Registrar SC challenges contempt of court against him30 minutes ago
-
NAB KP to hold khuli katcheri on Jan 2830 minutes ago