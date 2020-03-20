170 Zaireen from D I Khan quarantine sent to GB: Ajmal Wazir

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Wazir on Friday said that 170 Zaireen had been sent to Gilgit Baltistan from Dera Ismail Khan quarantine.

In a video message, the information adviser said those Zaireen belonged to Gilgit Baltistan and had been put up in Dera Ismail Khan quarantine centre after coming back from Taftan.

He said that there were 250 Zaireen arrived from Taftan were staying in the quarantine and added that 65 years old elderly woman of the Taftan Zaireen caravan who had died was suffering from multiple health complications.

He said the deceased woman belonged to Parachinar and her blood and swab samples had been taken for laboratory test. However, Ajmal Wazir said currently it was not conform as yet that coronavirus had caused her death.

He said no more casualty due to coronavirus' infection had been reported from any part of the province so far and added that tweet of the health minister was misinterpreted.