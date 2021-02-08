UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1700 Bags Wheat Seized

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 09:54 PM

1700 bags wheat seized

The Food department has seized more than 1700 bags of wheat from two places and registered cases against two persons in addition to sealing flour mills and shops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The food department has seized more than 1700 bags of wheat from two places and registered cases against two persons in addition to sealing flour mills and shops.

District Food Controller Amanullah Soomro upon receiving information conducted raid in Makkah Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad and recovered 650 bags (50 kg) of wheat from shop of a commission agent while 400 wheat bags were seized in a truck.

Similarly, the Food officer also recovered 672 bags (50 kg) of wheat from store of Malik Flour Mills Samanabad.

Separate cases have been registered against owner of the shop and manager of the flour mill besides sealing their godowns while further investigation is under progress, a spokesman of local administration said on Monday.

Related Topics

Progress Makkah From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

SSP initiates inquiry against SHO for his alleged ..

1 minute ago

UN Humanitarian Office to Provide Aid to 9.6Mln Pe ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly Speaker to issue letters to thre ..

2 minutes ago

Govt for holding senate elections in transparent m ..

2 minutes ago

President briefed about steps taken for population ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Considers Expulsion of Russian Diplomats fr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.