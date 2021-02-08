1700 bags wheat seized

The Food department has seized more than 1700 bags of wheat from two places and registered cases against two persons in addition to sealing flour mills and shops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The food department has seized more than 1700 bags of wheat from two places and registered cases against two persons in addition to sealing flour mills and shops.

District Food Controller Amanullah Soomro upon receiving information conducted raid in Makkah Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad and recovered 650 bags (50 kg) of wheat from shop of a commission agent while 400 wheat bags were seized in a truck.

Similarly, the Food officer also recovered 672 bags (50 kg) of wheat from store of Malik Flour Mills Samanabad.

Separate cases have been registered against owner of the shop and manager of the flour mill besides sealing their godowns while further investigation is under progress, a spokesman of local administration said on Monday.