1700 Cases Of Dengue Reported In Three Districts Of Balochistan: Dr. Khalid

Sat 09th October 2021 | 10:02 PM

Coordinator, Malaria Control Program Dr. Khalid Qambrani on Saturday said more than 1700 cases of dengue have been reported in three districts of Balochistan

He said Deputy Commissioners and DHOs of the concerned districts are working together for the eradication of dengue.

He expressed these views while talking to media personnel here.

Dr. Khalid Qambrani said that so far this year 1750 dengue cases have been reported in 3 districts of Balochistan namely Lasbela, Gwadar and Ketch districts.

He said that the dengue situation in these three districts is under the complete control of the Health Department.

The Malaria Control Program is working closely with the Deputy Commissioners and DHOs, he added.

Replying to a question, Dr. Khalid Qambrani said that no deaths have been reported and the situation is completely under control in the areas where dengue is present and the health department has taken all possible steps to deal with any emergency situation.

