1700 Cops Deployed To Protect Polio Teams

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM

1700 cops deployed to protect polio teams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) As many as 1,700 police personnel have been deployed to provide security to 870 polio teams during the seven-day anti-polio campaign kicked off here on Monday.

A police spokesman said senior police officers have also been deployed with the teams.

To ensure the security of the teams, the police personnel were also patrolling in their respective areas, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that foolproof security arrangements were finalized for the security of the anti-polio teams.

He said all available resources would be utilized for the security of the polio teams in Rawalpindi district.

