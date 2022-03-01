1700 fertilizer bags recovered from seed mill

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :District administration launched crackdown against fertilizer hoarders and seized 1700 fertilizer bags from a seed mill at Salaar chowk.

According to official Sources, Assistant Commissioner Rajanpur along with police and agriculture department teams raided on Tuesday and recovered 1700 fertilizer bags which was used to hide for black marketing.

Speaking on this occasion, AC said that the seized fertilizer would be sold to the farmers on controlled rates.

He said that strict monitoring of supply chain of fertilizer was being ensured as per directions of Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur.