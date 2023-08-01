Open Menu

1700 Flood Victims Citizens Evacuated In Vehari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 01:40 PM

1700 flood victims citizens evacuated in Vehari

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Over 1700 citizens evacuated and shifted to safer places due to a flood in the river Satluj in district Vehari.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Asif Hussain Shah while reviewing arrangements in flood-affected areas, here Tuesday.

"About 54,000 cusec water is following at Head islam.

The government is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the citizens." " The district administration has set up 13 relief camps for the facility of the people." " All possible facilities have been given in the camps," he added.

He observed that all relevant departments had been tasked to make all possible arrangements.

"There is also a chance of an increase in water level," he hinted.

Related Topics

Flood Water Vehari All Government

Recent Stories

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

10 seconds ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

2 minutes ago
 vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartpho ..

Vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Impressive Features

5 minutes ago
 Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

18 minutes ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces Na ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces National Programme for Infrastru ..

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Electronic Security Centre to launch Informa ..

Dubai Electronic Security Centre to launch Information Security Regulation Versi ..

18 minutes ago
Electricity prices hiked by Rs 9.30 per unit

Electricity prices hiked by Rs 9.30 per unit

23 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir takes short break from busy schedule i ..

Hania Aamir takes short break from busy schedule in London

49 minutes ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 595 for August 2023

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to play Afghanistan in three ODIs next mo ..

Pakistan to play Afghanistan in three ODIs next month

1 hour ago
 ‘Pakistan Minerals Summit’ underway in Islamab ..

‘Pakistan Minerals Summit’ underway in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Cha ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Championships and sales programme ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan