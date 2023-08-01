1700 flood victims citizens evacuated in Vehari

(@FahadShabbir)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Over 1700 citizens evacuated and shifted to safer places due to a flood in the river Satluj in district Vehari.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Asif Hussain Shah while reviewing arrangements in flood-affected areas, here Tuesday.

"About 54,000 cusec water is following at Head islam.

The government is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the citizens." " The district administration has set up 13 relief camps for the facility of the people." " All possible facilities have been given in the camps," he added.

He observed that all relevant departments had been tasked to make all possible arrangements.

"There is also a chance of an increase in water level," he hinted.