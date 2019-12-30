1,700 people lodged in 92 shelter homes in Punjab

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 08:11 PM

As many as 1700 people had been accommodated in 92 shelter homes of the province, a meeting chaired by Punjab chief secretary, was informed here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :As many as 1700 people had been accommodated in 92 shelter homes of the province, a meeting chaired by Punjab chief secretary, was informed here on Monday.

The administrative officers told the Punjab CS that only in Bahawalpur division, eight shelter homes have been set up in three districts i.e. Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan where 241 people have been housed till now.

Similarly, in Dera Ghazi Khan division, five shelter homes have been set up in four districts i.e. DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur, where 60 people have been lodged.

In Faisalabad division, 16 shelter homes have been set up in four districts i.e. Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh, and 563 people are residing there currently.

The Gujranwala division has 10 shelter homes in its six districts including Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal and Sialkot with 108 poor people.

The chief secretary was told that Lahore division has 11 shelter homes in its four districts i.e. Lahore, Kasur, Nankana Sahib and Sheikhupura, wherein 157 homeless people have been housed.

In Multan division, eight shelter homes have been set up in four districts i.e. Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari and 280 people are currently residing there.

Rawalpindi division has five shelter homes in four districts i.e. Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum wherein 127 people are being facilitated.

Three districts of Sahiwal division -- Sahiwal, Okara and Pakpattan -- are hosting 64 poor people in five shelter homes.

Sargodha division is facilitating 100 people in 24 shelter homes in its four districts i.e. Sargodha, Bhakkar, Khushab and Mianwali.

