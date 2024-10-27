1,700 Policemen deployed to provide security to polio vaccination teams

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) More than 1,700 police officers will be deployed to provide security during the upcoming anti-polio campaign in Rawalpindi.

According to a police spokesman, top-notch security will be maintained during the campaign.

The officers and jawan will work alongside 774 teams of polio workers to ensure the safety of both the teams and the public.

Under the security plan, elite force, dolphin units and patrolling police would make sure security of polio vaccination teams.

Rawalpindi Police using all available resources to protect citizens’ lives and property, spokesman added.