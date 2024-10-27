1,700 Policemen Deployed To Provide Security To Polio Vaccination Teams
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) More than 1,700 police officers will be deployed to provide security during the upcoming anti-polio campaign in Rawalpindi.
According to a police spokesman, top-notch security will be maintained during the campaign.
The officers and jawan will work alongside 774 teams of polio workers to ensure the safety of both the teams and the public.
Under the security plan, elite force, dolphin units and patrolling police would make sure security of polio vaccination teams.
Rawalpindi Police using all available resources to protect citizens’ lives and property, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Photo exhibition on 'Kashmir Black Day' organized2 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report on kite-string injury2 minutes ago
-
PU organises webinar on Kashmir Black Day3 minutes ago
-
Environmental squads demolish four industrial units13 minutes ago
-
People, government stand with Kashmiris, says Jam Kamal on Kashmir Black Day23 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly passes joint resolution expressing solidarity with Kashmiris32 minutes ago
-
SALU observed Kashmir Black Day32 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly passes joint resolution expressing complete solidarity with Kashmiris; condemn HR violat ..32 minutes ago
-
No room for terrorism in Islam: Governor Kundi32 minutes ago
-
Black day observed in AJK with protest rallies32 minutes ago
-
Man dies after being hit by train42 minutes ago
-
Mashhood condemns Indian atrocities in IIOJK42 minutes ago