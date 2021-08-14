1700 policemen deputed to protect mourning processions, Majalis of 6th Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Police Department has deputed more than 1700 policemen for the protection of mourning processions and Majalis of 6th Muharramul Haram (Sunday) in Faisalabad.

Police spokesman said that 162 Majalis will be held in the district on 6th Muharram including 53 Majalis in Jaranwala division, 39 in Iqbal division, 34 in Sadar division, 24 in Madina Town division and 12 in Lyallpur division. Similarly, 48 mourning processions would be taken out on Sunday including 15 processions in Iqbal division, 10 processions in Madina Town division, 12 processions in Jaranwala division, 5 processions in Lyallpur division and 6 processions in Sadar division.

He said that police have deputed more than 1700 personnel along with 400 volunteers for protection of mourning processions and Majalis whereas 5 SPs, 13 DSPs, 21 Inspectors, 76 Sub Inspectors (SIs) and 249 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) will supervise the security arrangements in their respective areas.

He said that the police will provide four-layer security at all places. In first circle the volunteers will conduct body search and identification of the procession participants while walk-through gates and metal detectors would be used at third security circle. In other two circles, the security personnel will watch and keep vigil eye on the suspects and miscreants.

He said that 10 teams of Elite Force and 10 teams of Quick Response Force (QRF) will also remain alert on Sunday and ensure thorough patrolling on various routes.