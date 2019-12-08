1700 ton garbage lifted during cleanliness campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :To keep the city neat and clean, Rawalpindi Cantonment board(RCB) has removed 1700 ton of garbage during the ongoing cleanliness campaign.

According to RCB spokesman, more than 583 sanitary workers, 20 sanitary supervisors and 4 sanitary inspectors participated in the operation clean up and dispose of 1700 ton of garbage while 11 dumpers, 5 trucks, 5 trolleys, 5 Suzuki pickup, 6 shovels and a tractor remained on roads and collected the garbage from various points falling in the jurisdiction of RCB.

The cleanliness campaign was launched from December 5 which would be continued till December 15 to aware the people about the importance of cleanliness.