1700 vehicles impounded over violation of lockdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have impounded more than 1700 vehicles over violations of lockdown across the city.

This was disclosed by CTP Spokesman Muhammad Adnan while Talking to APP here on Saturday.

Adnan informed that CTP utilising all possible resources to ensure implementation of section 144 and added that violators were not only challaned but their vehicles were also being impounded. He said that Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb conducting visits of different areas of the city on daily basis.

He added that the CTP have also issued 17200 challans over violations of lockdown.

The CTO Huma Naseeb visited Eidgah sector, Katechry road sector and other areas on Saturday and directed officials to ensure strict action against violators of section 144.

She urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travelling to prevent themselves from the coronavirus. She said that as per directives of the government, the movement of citizens was being minimized to control coronavirus. She urged masses to remain in their homes and cooperate with administration in fight against coronavirus.