17,000 Afghans Sent To Afghanistan Via Chaman Bab-e- Dosti: DC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 10:18 PM
Deputy Commissioner Chaman Habib Ahmad Bangulzai on Tuesday said that from April one till today, more than 17,000 Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan have been sent to Afghanistan via the Chaman Bab-e-Dosti
He said this while visiting the withholding camp set up at the Chaman border. During which he reviewed the facilities and arrangements provided to the Afghans and himself distributed food and drinks to all the Afghans present in the camp and monitored the provision of all other necessary facilities.
He said that the process of repatriation of Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan from different parts of Pakistan is ongoing, saying that the district administration of Chaman has been providing food and all other necessary facilities to Afghans residing from different parts of the country from April 1 till today.
On this occasion, DC Chaman said that after the registration of Afghans in the camp and verification of other necessary data, the process of sending them back to Afghanistan on the Chaman Bab-e-Dosti the next day is still ongoing.
