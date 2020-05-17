17000 families get Rs. 221 mln through EECP

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Around Rs. 221 million has been distributed among 1700 families under Ehsas Emergency Cash Programe (EECP) of Oghi and Darband Tehsils of district Mansehra.

Chairman Dadek committee and Member Provincial Assembly, Nawabzada Fareed while talking to media on Sunday informed that 22,000 families of both Tehsils were registered under EECP and so far around 210.65 million rupees has been disbursed amongst 17712 families.

The MPA stated that due to spread of coronavirus, economic activities were badly affected around the globe, and the government had initiated EECP to facilitate masses.

He said the government has relaxed lockdown but it could not be succeeded without the cooperation of people. He urged them to follow precautionary measures and strictly adopt Standard Operating Procedure, adding, if masses would cooperate, the governmentwould completely lift the lockdown from the country.

Earlier, while addressing Tiger Force of district Manshera he said the force was established to tackle any emergency situation during the lockdown where young people from all walks of life have been registered voluntarily. He also discussed the Terms of Reference (ToR) and practical measures for Tiger Force with them.