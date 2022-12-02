17,000 kites recovered from kite seller

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Mansoorabad police arrested a kite seller and recovered over 17,000 kites and string rolls from his possession.

Police said on Friday that police stopped a rickshaw near Manawala chowk and recovered over 17,000 kites and dozens of rolls of chemical coated string.

The rickshaw driver, Tabish Abbas, was arrested and a case had been registeredagainst him.