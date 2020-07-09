17,000 metric tonnes wheat being released to flour mills on daily basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab food department is releasing 17,000 metric tonnes of wheat to functional flour mills on daily basis.

According to a spokesman for the department here on Thursday, 525,752 flour bags have been supplied in the market.

He said, "For the facility of people 10 kg flour bag is available in market at Rs 430 and 20 kg flour bag at Rs 860."