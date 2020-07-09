UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17,000 Metric Tonnes Wheat Being Released To Flour Mills On Daily Basis

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

17,000 metric tonnes wheat being released to flour mills on daily basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab food department is releasing 17,000 metric tonnes of wheat to functional flour mills on daily basis.

According to a spokesman for the department here on Thursday, 525,752 flour bags have been supplied in the market.

He said, "For the facility of people 10 kg flour bag is available in market at Rs 430 and 20 kg flour bag at Rs 860."

Related Topics

Punjab Market Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied techno ..

2 hours ago

Infinix Joins Hands with DOW to Further the Fight ..

3 hours ago

Asia Cup 2020 to be postponed

3 hours ago

Global coronavirus deaths pass 550,000: AFP tally

13 seconds ago

Russia arrests governor over murders, sparking par ..

14 seconds ago

YouTube doesn't need to tattle on film pirates, sa ..

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.