17000 to use right to vote in cantonment board elections on Sep 12 in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Around 17000 voters would exercise their right to vote in the cantonment board Multan (CBM) elections scheduled to be held on Sep 12.

Returning Officer Saleem Akhtar Khan told APP on Thursday that CBM was divided into ten (10) wards where sixteen (16) polling stations would be set up to enable exactly 17825 voters including 9333 men and 8492 women to cast vote.

He said that he was serving as Returning Officer (RO) for ward one to five while Chaudhry Babar Hussain was the RO for ward number six to ten in cantonment board Multan.

He said, four polling stations would facilitate female voters only, another four exclusive for men while the remaining eight would be combined polling stations to facilitate both men and women.

RO further stated that there would be total 46 polling booths adding that half of them would be meant for women and the rest for male voters.

Polling would begin at 8 am on Sep 12 and would continue without any break till 5 pm.

Giving ward-wise voters' strength, Saleem Akhtar Khan said that 2550 voters were registered in ward number one, 550 in ward-2, 1246 in ward-3, 2815 in ward-4, 4954 in ward-5, 1981 in ward-6, 1283 in ward-7, 577 in ward-8, 936 in ward-9 and 933 in ward No 10.