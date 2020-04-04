UrduPoint.com
170,000 Families Provided Financial Aid Under Chief Minister Insaf Imdad Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 09:51 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :On the instruction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, financial assistance to 170,000 needy families has so far been given under Chief Minister Insaf Imdad Programme.

The chief minister has said that aid to remaining families will be given after verifying their particulars, soon. CMInsaf Imdad Programme is an exemplary project with regard to its speed, standard and transparency, he added.

