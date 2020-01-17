170,000 Youth to get training under PM 'Hunarmand Pakistan programme'

UrduPoint.com
Fri 17th January 2020 | 01:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ):Executive Director, NAVTTC Dr Nasir Khan Friday announced that a total of one hundred and seventy thousand youth will get training by National Vocational and Technical Training Commission under Prime Minister's Hunarmand Pakistan programme.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Hunarmand Pakistan Programme aimed at socioeconomic development of youth, in a bid to combat soaring unemployment in the country, ED NAVTTC said in an interview with Radio Pakistan.

He further explained that the main purpose of this programme was to enhance the skills and knowledge of internees in government and private sectors.

Leading private firms and development sector firms, federal, provincial and local government institutions including educational institutions will offer training under the scheme, he added.

Under this programme youth will be trained in the latest technologies according to the demand of the industry, he mentioned.

He said the courses would comprise three and six month trainings and candidates of all educational levels can benefit from this initiative.

The courses will be started at 558 centres across the country, he said, adding that the skill development training will be provided in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Computing, Information Technology and traditional programmes.

Nasir Khan said the courses were launched on 9th of this month after the launch of Hunarmand Pakistan Programme by the Prime Minister. The admission in these free of cost courses will continue till 24th of this month.

China is providing latest equipment worth 600 million rupees to NAVTTC that will be used for creating smart class rooms, he added.

He said with the help of China, Centers of Excellence will also be set up across the country.

The technical training teachers will be trained by master trainers from China.

He said that NAVTTC is also going to start joint degree programmes in collaboration with Australia, Germany and United Kingdom. Almost 30 percent quota has been reserved for female candidates while more female candidates can join NAVTTC on merit, he added.

He said that 600,000 trained youth are on the data bank of NAVTTC and this data is provided to the concerned ministries and departments for employment purpose in the country and abroad.

