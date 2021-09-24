1701 power pilferers arrested in current month

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Multan electric power company (Mepco) have caught 1701 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in the current month, Mepco official said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 2.

8 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 47.5 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were also got registered 157 of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, spokesman added.