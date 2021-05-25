UrduPoint.com
1701 Professional Beggars Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

1701 professional beggars arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police on Tuesday arrested as many as 1701 professional beggars from the city during its ongoing campaign.

The Incharge Anti-Begging Squad, City Traffic Police (CTP) informed that traffic police has arrested 1701 professional beggars from various areas of the city.

The CTP has lodged a number of first information reports (FIRs) in different police stations against beggars caught from different areas, he said. He further informed that 17 beggar children netted from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Bureau (CPB), the police officer added.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that they had been trying to eliminate begging from the city roads and many professional beggars had been caught and sent behind the bars. The CTO urged the citizens to play their role in discourage professional beggars.

