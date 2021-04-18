UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

170,933 Suspects Visit Covid-19 Centres In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

170,933 suspects visit Covid-19 centres in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :So far,170,933 COVID-19 suspects have been brought to the health facilities of the district, out of which 22,007 cases were tested positive including 20,288 from Rawalpindi and 1719 to other districts who were provided with the required treatment and 18,861 discharged after recovery.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre, results of 2629 people were awaited while 148,884 were declared negative.

"Presently 200 C virus confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 27 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,27 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,117 in Institute of Urology,22 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, one in Begum Akhtar Memorial Trust and 2 each in District Headquarter and Hearts International Hospital.

He updated that 125 patients reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 43 belonged to Rawal Town,27 Potohar town,28 Rawalpindi cant,11 Gujar khan,4 Taxila,2 Kalar Syeda,3 Attock,2 Chakwal,2 Islamabad and one each from Kotli Sattian, Kahuta and Murree.

Meanwhile District. District Health Coordinator for COVID-19, Dr Jawad Khalid told APP here Sunday, that due to the increasing number of C-Virus patients, the vaccination for age group 50-59 would be kicked off at 24 centres of the district on April 21.

He informed that the COVID-19 vaccination centres were operating in two shifts during the month of fasting. The first shift run from 10 am to 4 pm and the second one from 9 pm to 1 am, he added.

He advised the citizens to avoid crowded places, stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.

Related Topics

Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Murree Rawalpindi Chakwal Attock Kotli Kahuta Taxila April Sunday Family From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

3 minutes ago

DLD, Indian Consulate explore opportunities to str ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber highlights key CSR achievements in r ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan&#039;s presence in Expo 2020 manifestatio ..

48 minutes ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank operating profits increases b ..

1 hour ago

DP World explores quantum computing technology

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.