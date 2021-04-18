170,933 suspects visit Covid-19 centres in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :So far,170,933 COVID-19 suspects have been brought to the health facilities of the district, out of which 22,007 cases were tested positive including 20,288 from Rawalpindi and 1719 to other districts who were provided with the required treatment and 18,861 discharged after recovery.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre, results of 2629 people were awaited while 148,884 were declared negative.

"Presently 200 C virus confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 27 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,27 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,117 in Institute of Urology,22 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, one in Begum Akhtar Memorial Trust and 2 each in District Headquarter and Hearts International Hospital.

He updated that 125 patients reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 43 belonged to Rawal Town,27 Potohar town,28 Rawalpindi cant,11 Gujar khan,4 Taxila,2 Kalar Syeda,3 Attock,2 Chakwal,2 Islamabad and one each from Kotli Sattian, Kahuta and Murree.

Meanwhile District. District Health Coordinator for COVID-19, Dr Jawad Khalid told APP here Sunday, that due to the increasing number of C-Virus patients, the vaccination for age group 50-59 would be kicked off at 24 centres of the district on April 21.

He informed that the COVID-19 vaccination centres were operating in two shifts during the month of fasting. The first shift run from 10 am to 4 pm and the second one from 9 pm to 1 am, he added.

He advised the citizens to avoid crowded places, stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.