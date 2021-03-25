UrduPoint.com
170km Long Jeep Race Course Ready For Challenge: Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration of DI Khan has completed the 170km long Jeep race course having sand, rocky and muddy terrains for the participants of the three-day race starting from March 26, said Commissioner Dera Akhunzada during his visit to the site on Thursday.

He said the race track would provide beautiful scenes to the participants during the race besides giving them challenging situations. He said teams from Jhal Magsi have arrived DI Khan to participate in the event, adding that it would create business opportunities for the local people.

