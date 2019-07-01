UrduPoint.com
171 Criminals Held, Looted Items Worth Over Rs. 24.6m Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:24 PM

Islamabad police arrested 171 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth more than Rs 24.6 million from them, a police spokesman said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad police arrested 171 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth more than Rs 24.6 million from them, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said that 40 dacoity/robbery and car lifting cases were traced and 44 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth Rs 22.6 million including gold ornaments from them.

The police also arrested 18 absconders during the same period while 23 persons were held for involvement in bootlegging as well as drug peddling activities and 6.565 kilogram hashish, 2.399 gram heroin and 63 wine bottles were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, twenty persons were held and 21 pistols, one gun and 244 rounds were recovered from them.

Moreover, the police nabbed 66 other accused for their alleged involvement in crime cases of various nature.

While reviewing this performance, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated it and said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in anti-social activities would have to face action as per law. He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.

