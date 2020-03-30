171 flour truck sale points set up in division

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Divisional administration have set up 171 flour truck sale points across division to ensure availability of flour.

In line with special directives of Commissioner Multan Shan-Ul-Haq, the truck sale points have been set up at different locations of the division to provide flour to masses on fixed rates.

The administration was provided 62,997 flour bags of 10 kg at sale points on Sunday and the quota has been increased to 79,800 on Monday.

The Commissioner Shan-Ul-Haq said in a statement that there was no shortage of flour in the division. He said that officials of police and civil defence have been deployed at sale points to avoid gatherings. He urged masses to avoid becoming part of rumours against shortage of commodities.

Commissioner urged masses to follow SoP against coronavirus to protect themselves from the virus.