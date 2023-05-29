UrduPoint.com

171 Members Of Pakistani Contingents Sacrificed Their Lives To Ensure Global Peace

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 01:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Some 171 members including 27 officers of Pakistani contingents serving in UN Peacekeeping mission have sacrificed their lives to ensure international peace On the occasion 75th International Day of Peace Missions which is celebrated on 29th May every year. The sacrifices of Pakistani peacekeepers highlight the country's resolve and commitment towards international peace.

For the past 75 years, UN peacekeeping missions contributed to the rehabilitation and welfare of millions of people living in war-torn areas of the world.

Since their first deployment in Congo in 1960, 225,000 security personnel of Pakistan have performed these duties with utmost dedication and professionalism under the flag of the United Nations in 48 countries of the world.

Being a part of the UN peacekeeping mission, Pakistan strongly supported the initiatives of the United Nations like "A4P" and "A4P" to enable the peacekeeping missions and ensure the safety of the personnel involved in the difficult and war-torn areas.

Pakistan, as a responsible state, has fully complied with the UN Charter by ensuring all possible assistance to the UN Mission in Pakistan and India.

Immense sacrifices, professionalism and commitment to the cause remained the hallmark of Pakistani contingents while discharging these global obligations.

Pakistan as a nation strongly supports the United Nations' endeavours for sustainable global peace and will continue to offer its services under the charter of the United Nations.

